ITC launches ‘Shary’ digital service for buying, selling vehicles

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of the innovative digital service “Shary” at GITEX Global 2025.

The service enables individuals to complete vehicle sale and purchase transactions securely and easily through an escrow system, with no cash handling and no need to visit service centres.

Developed in partnership with the “TAMM” platform and strategic stakeholders, the initiative aims to build trust in the used-vehicle market and protect the rights of both buyers and sellers through a secure, end-to-end electronic process that ensures smooth, reliable procedures.

“Shary” provides a smart solution by holding the vehicle’s value in a protected escrow account until ownership transfer is officially completed, after which the amount is released to the seller once both parties confirm successful completion. The service also delivers a seamless digital journey: users can track their request through “TAMM”, receive instant SMS and email updates, enjoy full transparency on fees and terms, and benefit from faster fund transfers through the national banking network.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of ITC, said, “The launch of “Shary” is an important step forward in digitising Abu Dhabi’s transport and vehicle services. It reflects our commitment to smart solutions that enhance government service efficiency and make life easier for customers. The service also showcases effective public–private collaboration, helping to establish a secure and trusted digital environment that strengthens the emirate’s competitiveness and leadership in delivering innovative services that improve quality of life and support sustainable development.”

“Shary” supports the Abu Dhabi Government’s ongoing drive to advance digital transformation and smart services that save people time and effort while delivering safer, more reliable customer experiences. It contributes to the Emirate’s vision of a fully integrated digital service ecosystem that boosts sustainable economic and social development and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading smart city for quality of life and government services.