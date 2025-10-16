Sharif Al Olama underscores UAE’s leadership in fast-tracking energy transition at Egypt Energy & FIREX 2025

CAIRO, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, visited the Egypt Energy and FIREX 2025 Exhibition, held in Cairo from October 14 to 16, with broad participation from government entities and regional and international companies specialising in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean technologies.

He toured the exhibition pavilions, exploring the latest innovations and modern solutions in clean energy, sustainability, and resource efficiency. He emphasised the importance of the exhibition in fostering knowledge exchange and enhancing regional and international cooperation to support the global transition toward resilient, secure, and low-carbon energy systems.

Al Olama said, “The UAE is working to solidify its position as an active partner in global efforts to achieve climate neutrality, through the adoption of pioneering initiatives and flagship projects that accelerate the energy transition while balancing sustainability with economic growth. The Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), recently launched by the UAE and led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, is a prime example of impactful international partnerships. It promotes collaboration between governments and the private sector to accelerate the adoption of energy-saving technologies and emission reduction initiatives.”

He added, “The UAE has made tangible progress in the field of clean energy, with the production capacity of renewable energy projects exceeding 6.7 gigawatts. The country is also implementing the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, aiming to position the UAE among the world’s leading producers and exporters of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031, supporting its vision for climate neutrality and sustainable economic growth.”

He explained that the UAE’s vision for the energy sector aligns with global trends toward a low-carbon economy, reinforcing the country's position as a leader in innovation and sustainability. He noted that events like these exhibitions serve as important platforms for knowledge exchange and strengthening international partnerships in clean energy and advanced technologies.