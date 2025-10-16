BEEAH, Hashgraph partner to deploy decentralised digital identity solution across BEEAH ecosystem

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- BEEAH Group, the region’s sustainability and digital transformation pioneer, has partnered with The Hashgraph Group (THG), a Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company within the Hedera ecosystem, to launch one of the region’s first decentralised digital identity (DID) solution that will unify secure access across BEEAH’s diverse businesses and services.

The partnership agreement, which was signed during GITEX Global 2025, underscores their shared commitment to advancing innovation and digital excellence in the region.

Enabled by The Hashgraph Association (THA) under its Enterprise Accelerator Programme, the collaboration introduces IDTrust, THG’s enterprise-grade self-sovereign identity platform built on Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT). The deployment marks a major milestone in BEEAH’s digital transformation roadmap, laying the foundation for a connected, trusted, and privacy-first ecosystem that spans environmental services, energy, real estate, technology, and healthcare.

Since its founding in 2007 BEEAH has grown from a waste management company into a diversified group driving progress across five strategic areas- Environment, Energy, Technology, Healthcare and Real Estate. Together, these sectors form an integrated ecosystem dedicated to sustainability and digital transformation.

Operating across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, BEEAH applies innovation and smart solutions to address environmental challenges and shape cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable cities for the future.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman, BEEAH Group, added, “For years, we have been committed to the principles of sustainability, technology, and socioeconomic development, which is why we are among the first to implement a DID solution in the region, across our growing ecosystem. This is a foundational step toward creating a seamless digital experience for our employees, customers, residents, and partners, and one that aligns with UAE’s vision for smarter, more sustainable governance.”

The solution will be introduced in phases, beginning with BEEAH’s internal operations, including employee and partner identity management, before scaling across all BEEAH entities and projects, such as smart real estate communities, healthcare facilities, and environmental services platforms. Future phases will explore broader collaboration with government and city-wide stakeholders in the UAE, positioning BEEAH as a model for decentralised identity adoption in the region.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, stated, “Backed by the Hedera Governing Council, THA’s mission is to drive the broad adoption and utilisation of Hedera globally. The MENA region continues to prove its innovative leadership in implementing cutting-edge digital technologies through strategic partnerships such as the one between BEEAH and THG. This reflects the continuation and affirmation of Hedera’s long-term commitment not only to empower enterprises and government institutions in the UAE but throughout the wider MENA region, and beyond. We look forward to supporting BEEAH with this transformational initiative that will define decentralised identity adoption globally.”

Leveraging the enterprise-grade IDTrust platform as a secure, privacy-first self-sovereign identity (SSI) solution that provides trust for individuals, enterprises, and governmental institutions, BEEAH will offer secure, efficient, and seamless digital authentication across its operations and ecosystem.

Developed and operated by THG, IDTrust uses quantum-secure cryptography for verification of identities, providing greater trust and authenticity for the issuance of credentials, KYC verification checks, opening bank accounts, sharing medical records, proving residence permits and title deeds, academic certifications, drivers’ licenses, and employee authentication, including accessing e-government services.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group, added, “Our IDTrust solution offers enterprises and government institutions with a privacy-first self-sovereign identity framework to empower individuals and organisations alike. Through this partnership with BEEAH Group, we are excited to set a new benchmark for secure, decentralised identity for enterprise applications.”

According to Grandview Research, the global decentralised digital identity market size was estimated at US$647.80 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$102 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 90.3% from 2023 to 2030.