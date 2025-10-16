Saud bin Saqr receives Finland's ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Tuula Johanna Yrjola, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the ambassador and her accompanying delegation, discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors in support of development efforts and shared aspirations for greater prosperity.

The meeting also addressed economic cooperation opportunities between Ras Al Khaimah and Finland’s business community. Discussions highlighted the emirate’s advanced business environment, its robust infrastructure and legislative framework supporting sustainable growth, as well as its strategic location that enables companies to expand and access regional and global markets.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Finland expressed her gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm welcome and hospitality. She commended the strong ties between the UAE and Finland, noting the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing and Ras Al Khaimah’s continued sustainable development across various sectors.

In April 2025, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ras Al Khaimah and Lahti Regional Development Company (LADEC Ltd.), owned by the Lahti Region of Finland.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in sustainable development, and the exchange of knowledge and innovation in fields such as the circular economy, sustainable materials, eco-friendly production technologies, startups, university-level technology development, R&D in bio-based solutions, waste management, recycling technologies, green buildings, and sustainable construction.

The MoU also seeks to promote business and investment opportunities between both sides, expand sustainable business ventures, enhance partnerships, and facilitate market access, in alignment with global sustainability goals, industrial growth, e-mobility solutions, and smart city initiatives.