ADQCC launches new smart feature to enhance 'Nutri-Mark' initiative at GITEX

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), in collaboration with TAMM, the digital platform under the Department of Government Enablement, has launched a new smart feature to enhance the “Nutri-Mark” initiative.

The feature, available through the TAMM app, allows users to scan food product labels and instantly receive a nutritional classification ranging from Grade A (highest nutritional value) to Grade E (lowest).

Showcased by ADQCC during GITEX 2025, the Nutritional Label was developed in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. It evaluates products based on their nutritional content, such as fats, sugars, fibres, proteins, and more, thus enabling consumers to make informed choices at a glance.

This advancement simplifies decision-making, making it faster and more knowledge-driven. It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s vision of leveraging digital solutions as a foundational pillar to enhance quality of life by empowering consumers with technology and trustworthy data.

Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General at ADQCC, said, “Our participation in GITEX 2025 and the launch of the new ‘Nutri-Mark’ feature underscore the Council’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of the community and to fostering a culture of nutritional awareness anchored in data and insight. Developed in partnership with TAMM and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, this initiative is a practical example of the integration between innovation and quality, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a healthier and more sustainable society.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM – Government Enablement Department, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council to integrate the “Nutri-Mark” into the TAMM application. This initiative reflects our vision of redefining the role of government in everyday life and adapting to the evolving needs of the community. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm the Government Enablement Department’s commitment to unifying government services and efforts within a single, integrated platform powered by artificial intelligence and designed with people at its core."

The initiative is built on three core pillars: health, by promoting nutritional awareness and supporting disease prevention; quality, by establishing accurate and transparent criteria for food classification; and technology, by providing consumers with intuitive digital tools that ensure easy access to essential information.

ADQCC’s participation in GITEX 2025 reinforces the message that modern technologies contribute to advancing quality of life, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional beacon of innovation, sustainability, and well-being.