Khalifa University ranks top in UAE, among top three in Arab region in QS 2026 rankings

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that it is ranked top in the UAE once again and among the top three in the Arab region according to QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2026, reaffirming regional leadership in education, research, and innovation.

With an outstanding overall performance, Khalifa University has demonstrated sustained excellence across key indicators such as academic and employer reputation, international research collaborations, and expanded digital reach.

The University has also scored high in International Research Network, Faculty Ratio, as well as ‘Staff with PhD’.

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri said, “Each achievement in the rankings reflects the drive of our community to turn knowledge into national strength, and it gives us great pride to have Khalifa University distinguished among the Arab region’s top three universities. Khalifa University continues to lead transformative research, foster emerging sectors, and build capabilities that strengthen national competitiveness. Building on this foundation, our faculty, researchers, and students are developing real-world solutions for the region’s most urgent needs, from water, energy, food, and climate resilience, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a driver of innovation and sustainable progress across the Arab world.

The 2026 QS Arab Region University Rankings evaluated 298 published institutions across the Arab region, highlighting Khalifa University’s continued standing among the very top performers and as the UAE’s highest-ranked university. In the QS World Universities Rankings 2026, Khalifa University was placed 177th to be among the top 200.