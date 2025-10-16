Hamdan bin Zayed receives ADAFSA's delegation, reviews its projects in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) headed by Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s commitment to following up on development initiatives that strengthen the food security system and promote sustainable agricultural growth in the Al Dhafra Region.

He was briefed on a comprehensive presentation outlining ADAFSA’s programmes and ongoing strategic projects in Al Dhafra, which aim to boost agricultural productivity and enhance the sustainability of the food sector through the application of best practices in agriculture, livestock production, and food control.

The presentation also reviewed the latest regulatory decisions issued by the Authority, including a key resolution by its Board of Directors regarding the conduct of economic activities on farms. The decision increased the number of permissible economic activities on farms to 145, ensuring optimal use of agricultural land and enhancing its contribution to the emirate’s gross domestic product.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed stressed that the support and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, form the cornerstone of efforts to develop the national food security system and ensure the sustainability of the UAE’s natural resources.

He noted that Al Dhafra Region holds special importance in this regard due to its unique agricultural and environmental potential. He called for continued fieldwork and innovation in managing agricultural resources to achieve balanced development across all areas of the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also commended ADAFSA's efforts in implementing initiatives and projects that advance the leadership’s vision for a sustainable agricultural future.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.