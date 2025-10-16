Mohammed bin Rashid directs GITEX TechCation 2026 to be developed into world’s largest event in technology, AI

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed that GITEX TechCation 2026, to be organised under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, be developed into the world’s largest event in the field of technology and artificial intelligence.

The new event positions Dubai as a year-end global destination for innovation, investment, and lifestyle, bringing together the world’s leading technology companies, startups, investors, and innovators in an immersive, citywide celebration of technology and creativity.

Running from 7-11 December 2026, at Expo City Dubai, GITEX TechCation anchors the world’s largest tech and startup event network at the heart of Dubai’s lifestyle, cultural, and tourism season.

As the first step in preparing for the first-of-its-kind global event, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) signed a Strategic Partnership to support and promote GITEX TechCation. The partnership was formalised between Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, and Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC, global organiser of GITEX.

Through this partnership, GITEX will leverage DET’s extensive hospitality, tourism, and cultural networks to curate TechCation programmes, campaigns, and immersive experiences that transform Dubai into a live, connected nexus of tech, culture, and tourism.

Supporting DET’s goal to make Dubai the best city to visit, live, work, and invest, the programme is designed to encourage extended networking itineraries and longer stays, welcoming international executives and investors to immerse in the city’s dynamic and diverse offerings.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, “GITEX has long been more than just a tech show, and this new era, guided by our city’s visionary leadership, is poised to further elevate its global importance and relevance. Seamlessly blending innovation with Dubai's unmatched lifestyle, GITEX TechCation will underline the city’s status as a premier destination for both business and leisure, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, further enhancing the visitor experience and allowing the tech community to come together to forge new opportunities. As we build towards it over the next year, we look forward to working closely with the Dubai World Trade Centre and our stakeholders across the public and private sectors to ensure the first GITEX TechCation showcases Dubai as the world’s most inspiring place to connect, create, and experience the future.”

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP, DWTC, said, “GITEX TechCation represents a fundamental reconfiguration of global tech events; a bold new playbook rewriting how the world’s tech community connects, celebrates, and innovates, in one of the world’s most future-ready cities. Moving beyond conventional halls to harness the full energy of Dubai – culture, lifestyle, and spirit, GITEX advocates an ethos of ‘Tech Hard, Live Hard’ through the most immersive citywide activation.”

A tech convergence in the world’s most sought-after travel destination

Dubai’s global allure underpins the conceptualisation of GITEX TechCation. The city was ranked No.1 worldwide in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for three consecutive years (2022-2024), a global first, reaffirming its appeal to international tourists.

The city’s culinary scene has rapidly gained worldwide prominence, with the 2025 MICHELIN Guide featuring 119 restaurants from Dubai, including 19 with MICHELIN Stars, and two restaurants making it to The World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2025.

GITEX TechCation supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three global cities by 2033. By embedding the world’s largest tech and investor network within Dubai’s broader tourism and cultural landscape, the event strengthens the city’s stature as a global destination for talent, foreign direct investment, and commerce.

Dubai ranked first globally in terms of the number of Greenfield FDI projects it attracted for the eighth consecutive half-year period in H1 2025, and No.1 in Savills’ Executive Nomad Index, making it a magnet for entrepreneurs, tech talent, and investors.