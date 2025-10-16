Q Mobility showcases AI-powered ‘Zero Barrier Smart Parking’ system at GITEX Global

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Q Mobility participated on the Abu Dhabi Government platform at GITEX Global 2025, showcasing its latest project: the AI-powered "Zero Barrier AI Parking" system, designed to provide a seamless and efficient parking experience for residents and visitors.

The exhibition is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, under the theme: "AI/MAGINE, Progress promoted by you," highlighting leading technological innovations and their role in advancing smart and sustainable cities.

The “Zero Barrier AI Parking” system offers a seamless and efficient parking experience for residents and visitors, utilizing automatic license plate recognition, smart cameras, automated payment systems, and real-time traffic management. The system ensures a completely contactless exit experience and is fully solar-powered, highlighting Q Mobility and Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. It is expected to integrate with the Darb Wallet by 2026 for even smoother transactions.

Q Mobility signed two MoUs with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and the Dubai Digital Authority to strengthen collaboration and advance smart services.

Its participation in GITEX 2025 highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership in adopting innovative technologies, to improve quality of life and foster sustainability, under the slogan: “AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose”.