Sharjah Agriculture honoured with FAO award

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah has won the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Award for Best Practices in the Field of Plant Production and Sustainable Plant Protection.

The award recognises the department's wheat cultivation practices in the Meliha region — a new global achievement that highlights the role of the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and the United Arab Emirates in general, in promoting innovative and climate-resilient food systems.

Dr Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tenaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Establishment for Agricultural and Livestock Production "EKTIFA", received the certificate for this global achievement during the FAO Global Technical Award Ceremony, held at the organisation’s headquarters in Rome on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The event was part of the 2025 World Food Forum and the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the FAO. This recognition reaffirms Sharjah’s commitment to developing sustainable agricultural systems that leverage modern technologies and innovation in line with both national and international priorities.

This year, the FAO received 271 nominations from 52 countries in the same category. After a thorough technical and competitive evaluation, only 39 initiatives were chosen globally, with eight of them honoured at a prestigious ceremony held at the FAO headquarters. Sharjah’s selection as one of the leading global models in sustainable agricultural innovation underscores the emirate’s pioneering role and highlights the UAE’s growing contribution to supporting sustainable development both regionally and globally.

Khalifa Musabeh Al Tenaiji stated, “We are proud of this new global achievement, which reaffirms the commitment of the Government of Sharjah to building a sustainable agricultural sector based on smart and innovative technologies that enhance food security and support the UAE’s efforts to establish agricultural development as a pillar of future growth and a lasting legacy.”

He emphasised that Sharjah will continue to invest in modern agricultural technologies, empower farmers, and strengthen collaboration to protect the environment and ensure a better future for the community.

He added, “This remarkable accomplishment stems from the visionary and proactive leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, whose direction turned barren land into one of the Middle East’s premier organic wheat farms.”

He stated that this significant achievement aligns with national and international strategies focused on improved production, enhanced nutrition, a healthier environment, and a better quality of life. It also reflects the theme of World Food Day 2025: “Hand in hand for better food and a better future.”

He emphasised the crucial role of innovation and technical excellence in driving sustainable agricultural and food systems, highlighting the FAO’s efforts to foster knowledge sharing and accelerate the expansion of innovative solutions that enhance livelihoods and safeguard natural resources.

This honour awarded to the Government of Sharjah highlights a successful example of sustainable plant production and protection. It also reinforces the partnership between the FAO and the UAE in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promoting the transformation of food systems on both regional and global scales.

For his part, Dr Abdulhakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General of the FAO and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa, stated:

“The FAO is proud to honour the Government of Sharjah, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in promoting sustainable agri-food systems. The wheat farm in Maliha demonstrates how innovation, the adoption of modern and data-driven technologies including artificial intelligence applications along with empowering farmers, can significantly enhance agricultural performance in arid environments.”

He added that such efforts help improve efficiency, protect plant health, and offer a scalable model that effectively contributes to strengthening food security and preserving natural resources.

The Government of Sharjah received this recognition for its pioneering efforts in developing, implementing, and promoting sustainable wheat farming practices in Meliha, a key agricultural area in the emirate. Approximately 1,900 hectares have been reclaimed using advanced irrigation systems, carefully selected high-quality organic seeds, and data-driven management techniques.

This achievement reflects Sharjah’s strategic focus on advancing agriculture in arid regions by addressing key challenges such as improving water-use efficiency, maintaining soil and plant health, building farmers’ capacities, and conserving biodiversity. Through a comprehensive and scalable model, these efforts have resulted in increased productivity, the preservation of natural resources, and enhanced long-term sustainability.