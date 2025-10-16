UAEU advances innovation at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is showcasing its latest advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and data centres at GITEX Global 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 13th to 17th October.

The university’s participation underscores its pivotal role in driving innovation and digital transformation, while also taking part in Expand North Star 2025 to support entrepreneurial projects and startups. The event gathered over 6,800 technology companies, 2,000 startups, and 1,200 investors from 180 countries, marking its most diverse edition to date.

UAEU’s Department of Information Technology presented the High-Performance Computing Centre (UAEU-HPC), led by Maryam Al Yammahi, Chief Information Officer, offering advanced computing capabilities to support research and innovation across various disciplines. Built to international standards, the system integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning with strong cybersecurity features to enhance research efficiency and data protection. The university also highlighted its HiFlex Interactive Classrooms initiative, merging in-person and remote learning through advanced audiovisual and collaborative tools.

The UAEU pavilion featured outstanding student innovations across artificial intelligence, smart applications, and digital transformation. Notable projects included an AI-based health app for elderly care, integrating fall detection and vital sign monitoring; RiseRoot, a platform that analyses startup success rates by activity and location; and an Intelligent System for Detecting Distracted Driving Behaviours that uses AI and sensors to issue real-time alerts. The College of Engineering showcased an Autonomous Intelligent Transportation System designed to enhance campus mobility using autonomous vehicles and smart stations to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Through its participation, UAEU reaffirmed its commitment to fostering innovation and contributing to the UAE’s digital economy. GITEX Global 2025 serves as a platform for academic, industry, and technology leaders to share knowledge and showcase advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and sustainable technology, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global centre for innovation.