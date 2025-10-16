Sochi announces winners of 'Young Ballet of the World' competition

SOCHI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th Yuri Grigorovich International Competition "Young Ballet of the World" has concluded at the Winter Theatre in Sochi, according to TV BRICS.

Fifty-nine young dancers from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan became laureates following a week of competition performances.

Russian performers received the majority of the awards. Gold medallists in the junior category were Ilya Milovanov and Andrey Grachev, while among senior soloists the winners were Denis Mazanov and Ksenia Belousova.

The competition laureates also included artists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. The special prize for the best performance of choreography to the music of P. I. Tchaikovsky was awarded to Viktoria Sokolova from Russia.

The "Young Ballet of the World" competition is dedicated to the memory of its founder, choreographer Yuri Nikolaevich Grigorovich. This year, more than 100 applications were submitted for participation. In addition to competition screenings, the programme included performances, masterclasses and creative meetings devoted to the artistic legacy of the master.

The event was organised with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and is held by the Federal State Budgetary Institution of Culture ROSKONCERT in cooperation with the International Federation of Ballet Competitions.