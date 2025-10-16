Emirates Publishers Association participate in Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

FRANKFURT, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is taking part in the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, reaffirming Emirati creativity at the world’s largest publishing gathering, which runs from 15th to 19th October and brings together thousands of global publishers, authors, and cultural professionals.

The participation aligns with EPA’s strategy to build lasting professional partnerships and strengthen a sustainable Emirati publishing ecosystem capable of adapting to global transformations and contributing to the international publishing landscape.

EPA is represented through a collective stand featuring seven Emirati publishing houses: Ghaf Publishing, Thaqafa Publishing and Distribution, Ajyaal Publishing House, University Book House, Austin Macauley Publishers, Bumelha Publishing & Distribution, and Ugarit Publishing. Titles on display are accompanied by QR codes linking to English summaries and contact details, facilitating rights sales and international collaboration.

A highlight of this year’s participation is the launch of two German-language translations of Ajyaal Publishing House’s titles in collaboration with Weltentdecker Verlag: An Elephant on My Finger, winner of the 2023 Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, and A Tale of Two Colours, winner of the 2023 Sharjah Children’s Book Award. Ajyaal also signed agreements with Asian Book House to translate An Elephant on My Finger into Uzbek and Russian, reinforcing the global reach of Arabic children’s literature.

EPA’s programme includes an official reception bringing Emirati and international publishers together to foster dialogue, showcase publications, and highlight the UAE’s publishing capabilities as a hub for cultural exchange.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said the fair marks a milestone in enhancing the global presence of Emirati publishing. He added that the association’s participation aims to promote rights exchange, translation opportunities, and partnerships across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, contributing to a globally competitive and culturally rooted publishing sector.

Throughout the fair, EPA is holding meetings and networking sessions between Emirati publishers, international counterparts, and book fair organisers to expand collaboration, strengthen professional ties, and advance Emirati literature in global markets.