UAE, China strengthen cooperation in audit, oversight

BEIJING, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, led an official delegation to China to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of oversight, auditing, integrity, and combating administrative and financial corruption.

According to a statement issued today, the visit included several high-level meetings with senior Chinese government officials, including Liu Jinguo, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Vice Chairman of the National Supervisory Commission of China, and Fu Kui, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and Vice Chairman of the National Supervisory Commission of China.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional cooperation to develop mechanisms for investigating financial and administrative violations, thereby promoting transparency and accountability in government work.

Abushibs also met with Hou Kai, Auditor General of the National Audit Office of China, where both sides signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at consolidating cooperation in auditing, sharing technical expertise, and implementing joint training programmes to enhance professional competencies and strengthen the capabilities of both countries’ audit institutions.

The MoU establishes a practical framework for sustained collaboration between the two entities through the exchange of best practices in auditing and oversight, and the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in analysing financial and administrative data in line with rapid economic and technological developments.

This agreement marks a new milestone in UAE-China cooperation, reflecting their shared vision of building an advanced oversight system that supports sustainable development and reinforces the principles of good governance in both nations.