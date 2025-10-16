Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 welcomes diverse constellation of writers and thinkers

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place from 5th to 16th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, will welcome an exceptional line-up of global authors, including Nigerian literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Italian theoretical physicist and bestselling author Carlo Rovelli, and Irish Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch.

The line-up also features Indian International Booker laureate Banu Mushtaq, British psychologist and social media figure Dr Julie Smith, and American thriller writer Chris Pavone, alongside a new wave of digital-era storytellers redefining modern literature.

Representing diverse cultures and disciplines, this year’s edition reflects SIBF’s mission to celebrate the power of literature in bridging languages, ideas, and generations.

From Africa, Adichie, one of the most influential literary voices of her time, will debut at SIBF with her latest novel Dream Count (2025). Her acclaimed works Americanah and Half of a Yellow Sun have been translated into more than 55 languages and have earned numerous global honours, including the MacArthur Fellowship and the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Europe’s literary presence will include Rovelli, author of Seven Brief Lessons on Physics and The Order of Time, who continues to merge science with philosophy, and Lynch, whose Booker-winning Prophet Song was praised for its emotional depth. The UK’s Dr Julie Smith, author of the international bestseller Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?, and historian David Wengrow, co-author of The Dawn of Everything, will also take part.

From Asia, Mushtaq, the first Kannada-language writer to win the International Booker Prize, will present Heart Lamp. She will be joined by Indian digital creator Prajakta Koli, Pakistan’s Mira Sethi, author of Are You Enjoying?, and veteran Urdu playwright Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi.

North America will be represented by Pavone, known for The Doorman and Two Nights in Lisbon, and Danish-American sustainability advocate Armen Adamjan, creator of Creative Explained, whose work inspires environmentally conscious living.

SIBF 2025 will feature hundreds of sessions, author talks, book signings, and cultural events spanning literature, science, technology, and sustainability, reaffirming Sharjah’s global role as a leading centre for knowledge and creativity.