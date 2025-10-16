Salem bin Abdulrahman inaugurates Ethraa Career Fair

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, inaugurated the Ethraa Career Fair, on Thursday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The exhibition, specialised in the financial and banking sector, is organised by the Emirates Institute of Finance in partnership with the Department of Human Resources, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Expo Centre Sharjah.

The fair aims to introduce Emirati citizens to promising employment opportunities in the financial sector. It also seeks to enhance their understanding of labour market trends and increase Emiratisation rates within this vital sector of the national economy.

Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, learning about the employment and training opportunities offered by participating entities targeting Emirati professionals interested in working across finance, banking, insurance, and business management sectors.

He was also briefed on various training and qualification programmes designed to align with different specialisations and academic qualifications.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office listened to explanations about initiatives and programmes supporting Emiratisation and the employment of national talent in the banking and insurance sectors, as well as efforts to equip Emiratis with modern skills required for today’s job market.

More than 100 leading banks and financial institutions from across the UAE are taking part in the fair, offering over 700 job opportunities for Emirati professionals in critical and advanced fields.

The exhibition forms part of the Ethraa Initiative, which aims to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities for Emirati citizens by 2027. It seeks to strengthen the participation of national talent in shaping the future of the financial, banking, and insurance sectors—key pillars of sustainable development.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi received a commemorative gift in appreciation of his presence at the inauguration and posed for a group photograph with the exhibition’s organising committee.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Human Resources; Marwan Al Muhairi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance; Waleed Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of the Department of Human Resources; and a number of senior officials.