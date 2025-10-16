MoFA, Department of Government – Abu Dhabi Enablement sign cooperation agreement to integrate MoFA Services on ‘TAMM’ Platform

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) signed a cooperation agreement with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi during GITEX Global 2025.

The agreement aims to integrate MoFA’s services within Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, “TAMM,” marking a significant milestone in building a comprehensive, proactive, and innovative digital ecosystem that enhances the quality of life for community members and facilitates seamless access to government services.

The partnership also strengthens government integration by connecting systems, unifying data, accelerating service delivery, and supporting the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

As part of the exhibition, MoFA also announced it has established digital integration with the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to enable the attestation of documents issued by both entities through the “TAMM” platform.

This integration allows customers to issue and attest their documents through a single digital window in a faster, more efficient, and user-friendly manner, saving time, effort, and cost while ensuring a high-quality experience that meets customer expectations.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi to integrate MoFA’s services on “TAMM” aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places digital transformation at the forefront of government priorities and promotes the delivery of smart, proactive services that meet the highest global standards of excellence.

He added that MoFA continues to advance service integration in cooperation with various government entities, ensuring that document attestation and other services are accessible through a unified digital platform designed to provide customers with an exceptional and seamless experience, placing their comfort and well-being at the heart of its operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to develop human-centric services in line with the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, through redesigning all government services, eliminating redundancies, and expanding the use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence solutions.

MoFA also continues to enhance intergovernmental data integration, enabling proactive, smart, and seamless services that reflect the pioneering position of the UAE’s government ecosystem and its commitment to excellence in public service.