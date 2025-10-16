AUS strengthens global academic links with University of Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The American University of Sharjah (AUS) has advanced its international engagement through the second edition of its Community Connect initiative at the University of Cambridge.

The programme brought together AUS, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS.

Sheikha Bodour said the collaboration builds on Sharjah’s long-standing commitment to learning, innovation and partnership, strengthening opportunities for knowledge exchange while encouraging students and researchers to think globally and remain rooted in the emirate’s values.

Over three days, the AUS delegation explored Cambridge’s research and innovation ecosystem through visits to Cambridge Enterprise, the Science Park, the Bradfield Centre, and the Babraham Research Campus. Discussions focused on commercialisation models, entrepreneurship, and ecosystem development.

AUS Chancellor Dr Tod Laursen said that the visit deepened collaboration with Cambridge’s innovation network, aligning research, enterprise, and education to achieve meaningful outcomes.

The visit concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between AUS and Cambridge University Press and Assessment to enhance English-language education, academic publishing, and teacher training. The agreement also covers developing Arabic-language education and integrating digital and AI-driven pedagogy.

Jane Mann, Managing Director of Partnership for Education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said the partnership will strengthen educational collaboration, policy development, and learning outcomes between AUS and Cambridge.

The programme also featured a gala dinner at the Fitzwilliam Museum, hosted by Sheikha Bodour, attended by Cambridge leaders and academics, underscoring the spirit of academic and cultural exchange that defines AUS’s growing global presence.