EtihadWE announces adoption of 'WAYN' during GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of its participation in GITEX Global 2025, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) announced their official integration with WAYN, the UAE’s Digital P.O. Box.

The initiative enables EtihadWE to deliver customer bills and payment notifications through a secure and trusted digital channel — marking it as the first utilities company on the WAYN platform.

With this step, EtihadWE customers will now receive their bills directly in their personal WAYN account, known as a ‘WAYN’ ID. Each ‘WAYN’ ID is a lifetime digital mailbox linked to UAE Pass, providing every resident with a secure place to receive official communications from government entities and service providers. Unlike traditional email or paper mail, WAYN ensures that only verified and trusted organisations can send messages, eliminating the risk of spam or fraudulent content.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EtihadWE, said, “At EtihadWE, we are committed to making life easier for our customers by embracing the latest national digital solutions. Through WAYN, our customers can be confident that their bills are delivered directly and securely, wherever they are, and always stored safely in one place. This collaboration also supports the UAE’s expanding fintech and smart services ecosystem by enabling trusted, cashless, and digitally verifiable transactions.”

He added, “By integrating our billing with WAYN, we reaffirm our role as an active contributor to the UAE’s digital transformation journey. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to providing services that are innovative, reliable, and aligned with the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable future.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group Chief Executive Officer of 7X, said, “7X designed WAYN to bring trust and simplicity to the way people in the UAE receive important communications. By joining the platform, EtihadWE ensures its customers benefit from a new level of convenience and data protection. This partnership reflects how digital transformation directly enhances people’s everyday lives while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital services.”

The announcement, made during GITEX Global 2025, underscores both EtihadWE and 7X’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer convenience, strengthen data privacy, and advance the UAE’s national agenda for digital transformation.

Through this initiative, EtihadWE customers can now access their bills anytime and anywhere, confident that their information is secure, protected, and always available in their digital mailbox.