DGHR showcases AI-powered Military Medical Committee System at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) is presenting its latest digital and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations in human resources management at GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13th to 17th October.

Participating under the Digital Dubai umbrella, DGHR is highlighting its ongoing efforts to enhance institutional performance and service efficiency across Dubai’s government sector. Its presence at the event supports Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the world’s most future-ready cities through advanced, data-driven HR transformation.

Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR, said the department is committed to accelerating the digital transformation of government HR systems through innovative AI solutions that enhance sustainability, operational efficiency, and service quality.

Among the highlights of DGHR’s showcase is the AI-powered Electronic Sick Leave and Medical Exemptions System (Military Medical Committee System), developed in collaboration with the Digital Dubai Authority. The system automates processes for medical committee requests across government entities with military functions, improving accuracy, transparency, and processing speed while reducing paperwork and human error.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Digital Dubai Authority, described the system as a model of intergovernmental collaboration, adding that it reflects Dubai’s drive to promote AI-driven governance and establish the city among the world’s top three global destinations for living and investment.

The system integrates an AI-powered digital assistant that supports medical committees in reviewing and approving requests, alongside an interactive decision-making dashboard to further streamline operations.

DGHR’s participation underscores its role in empowering Emirati talent and enhancing the government work environment through smart, data-driven solutions aligned with Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy. The initiative further advances the emirate’s goal of achieving full digital transformation and a sustainable, future-ready economy.