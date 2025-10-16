Tajmee’e launches AI-powered waste, environmental monitoring pilot

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group’s new subsidiary, Tadweer Collection (Tajmee’e), a waste collection service, announced an agreement with EchoTwin AI, a United States and United Arab Emirates -based technology company.

The two entities have signed a three-month pilot project where Tajmee’e will harness EchoTwin AI’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered spatial analytics and compliance monitoring across its collections activities.

This will establish a more effective, AI-powered collection service, aligned with Tadweer Group’s strategic ambition of diverting 80% of waste from Abu Dhabi landfill by 2030.

The Pilot will evaluate EchoTwin AI’s CityView Compliance Monitoring Platform, which uses advanced AI, including Visual Language Models (VLMs) - to detect, classify, and describe waste and debris conditions in real time. These innovative models enable the system to “see and understand” complex street-level scenes, identifying issues such as overflowing bins, sand accumulation, or illegal waste disposal with human-like contextual reasoning.

The platform will be installed on selected Tajmee’e collection vehicles operating across Abu Dhabi to provide enhanced visibility of environmental and waste conditions and improved cleanliness outcomes.

Ashly Alex, CEO of Tajmee’e, said, “This partnership reflects Tajmee’e’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in service delivery. By adopting AI and real-time analytics, we aim to enhance visibility across our operations and improve response times to waste and environmental issues. The initiative also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s wider vision to advance sustainability, operational efficiency, and the use of emerging technologies in environmental management.”

Matt Rogers, Executive Director of Technology and Digital at Tadweer Group, commented, “Technology is one of the foundational pillars of Tadweer Group’s operations and a driving force behind our ambition to modernise the waste management sector. This mindset is reflected across our operations at Tajmee’e, our state-of-the-art waste collection subsidiary. This pilot is an opportunity to harness the true power of advanced data analytics and AI to transform how waste is monitored, collected, and managed. This initiative is a step toward building smarter, cleaner cities and positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of digital innovation in circular waste management.”

EchoTwin AI will supply and install AI-enabled hardware and software on up to five vehicles, manage the technical implementation, and provide detailed performance and analytics reporting at the conclusion of the Pilot.

Chris Carson, CEO of EchoTwin AI, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Tajmee’e in this important initiative. Our goal is to demonstrate how real-time spatial intelligence can transform municipal fleet operations, strengthen compliance, and support the development of cleaner, more sustainable cities.”