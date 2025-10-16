Sultan bin Ahmed visits GITEX Global 2025

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority, visited the activities of GITEX Global 2025 on Thursday.

The event is one of the world’s largest exhibitions in the fields of technology and innovation and is being held from 13th to 17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the Sharjah Government pavilion, which features 20 government entities participating under the theme “Human-Centred Technological Integration.”

The pavilion highlights the Emirate’s outstanding digital journey and its human-driven vision for the future.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was introduced to the innovative digital experiences and technology projects presented by participating entities, which aim to enhance digital integration in Sharjah, improve government services, and raise the quality of life in the Emirate, in line with Sharjah’s vision to build a sustainable, human-focused digital future.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan learned about the “Mada” system—an advanced simulation platform for rainwater accumulation in the Emirate of Sharjah based on meteorological data.

The system determines rainfall quantities and duration, providing three-dimensional data visualisations of rainwater pooling across the city. It also identifies affected buildings, including educational institutions, medical centres, and roads.

The system supports Sharjah’s smart and sustainable city agenda by optimising the use of water as a vital resource and serves as a cornerstone for protecting lives and property.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the “Nabni” electronic initiative, designed to offer unified services for the engineering and construction sector across all Sharjah municipalities.

The platform includes 129 services covering the full construction journey in the Emirate, with participation from 35 federal and local entities. It contributes to re-engineering services, reducing required documentation, and enhancing data integration among government entities. Artificial intelligence technologies have also been incorporated into the platform to assist users and automatically verify blueprints and documents.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan reviewed the “Aqari” project, which aims to provide accurate and reliable information about Sharjah’s real estate sector.

The initiative seeks to enhance the customer experience by offering services that exceed expectations, improve the accuracy of property data, and provide decision-makers with a comprehensive overview of the real estate market.

The project also offers a unified and centralised digital platform for real estate services in Sharjah, enabling relevant entities to provide their services through a single portal.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah concluded his visit at the Sharjah Government pavilion by attending the Artificial Intelligence Applications for Infrastructure Development Hackathon competition, featuring eight teams.

The event forms part of the Sharjah Digital Hackathon initiative, which aims to support the government innovation ecosystem, develop youth and government talents in Sharjah, and inspire them to create AI-driven solutions for infrastructure and government service flexibility.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority visited the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) stand, where he was briefed on its latest digital services and initiatives supporting the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

He learned about the “Ask Us” initiative—an innovative digital channel that provides interactive government services via WhatsApp, powered by artificial intelligence—and the Research and Development initiative, which fosters government innovation through advanced research environments supporting future service development.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was introduced to the Smart Government Assistant initiative, which enables government entities to develop a new generation of intelligent digital agents aligned with the UAE Digital Vision 2031.

He also viewed an interactive presentation on the Zero Bureaucracy initiative, aimed at simplifying government procedures and reducing administrative requirements to ensure a seamless and integrated user experience. Several other digital projects were also showcased, reflecting the Authority’s vision to empower digital governance and achieve global leadership in service delivery.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority then proceeded to the stand of du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company), where he was briefed on marine and offshore communication services delivered via Starlink maritime satellites. The service showcases how maritime operations can be empowered through continuous and reliable connectivity while at sea, ensuring comprehensive coverage from the high seas to the shores of the United Arab Emirates. It establishes an integrated solution for maritime communication, reinforcing the UAE’s leading position as a global maritime hub, while enabling the digital transformation of shipping operations and minimising communication disruptions.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also explored du’s Artificial Intelligence Hub, which showcases the company’s data centre capabilities. The hub serves as a key driver of sovereign AI innovation and establishes one of the most advanced ecosystems in the Middle East. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, it enables high-performance AI workloads in a fully sovereign and nationally compliant environment.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan toured the e& UAE stand, where he was briefed on the company’s innovations in mobility, including aerial and ground transport, electric air taxis, connected mobility, and retail transport technologies. He also viewed demonstrations of humanoid, social, and customer service robots.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan received explanations about advanced fifth-generation (5G) networks, the Industrial 5G Gateway, and the Internet of Things eSIM, in addition to cybersecurity, oil and gas, ports, logistics, AI, and cloud solutions, as well as drone registration and tracking technologies.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority, was accompanied by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of UAE Media Council; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; along with a number of senior officials and representatives of participating entities.