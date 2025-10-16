Groundbreaking paediatric tricuspid valve replacement surgery performed at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful outcome of a groundbreaking paediatric heart procedure performed at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC).

The surgery, which involved a minimally invasive tricuspid valve replacement in a 14-year-old boy, highlights the facility’s advanced capabilities in paediatric cardiology.

Mohamed, a 14-year-old patient, suffered significant damage to his tricuspid heart valve following a road traffic accident in 2019. Although he initially required a pacemaker, his heart rhythm eventually stabilised, allowing for the removal of the device. However, his tricuspid valve continued to deteriorate over time, resulting in severe narrowing, exercise intolerance, and breathlessness.

Under the care of Dr. Rizwan Rehman, Consultant Paediatric and Interventional Cardiologist at SKMC, the team decided on a novel, minimally invasive 'valve-in-valve' approach. This procedure allowed for the replacement of the tricuspid valve via a keyhole method, avoiding the need for open-heart surgery.

Dr. Rehman stated, “At SKMC, we are committed to providing our patients with the most advanced and effective treatments. The successful valve-in-valve procedure in Mohamed's case enabled him to avoid open-heart surgery and showed marked improvement in his symptoms within days. This outcome demonstrates our dedication to clinical innovation and patient-centred care.”

The procedure was conducted by a multidisciplinary team at SKMC, in collaboration with the electrophysiology team from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), who successfully removed the pacemaker system prior to valve replacement. A 30.5 mm MyVal valve was implanted, and Mohamed was discharged home just four days after surgery.

Dr. Rehman added, “Mohamed’s rapid recovery and symptom improvement reaffirm the importance of adopting novel procedures in paediatric cardiology. SKMC is proud to be at the forefront of offering personalised, state-of-the-art care to its young patients.”

Post-operative follow-up confirmed that the newly implanted valve was functioning effectively. Mohamed has since experienced a significant improvement in his quality of life, marking another milestone for the teams at SKMC and SEHA.

This success story underscores PureHealth’s and SEHA’s commitment to pioneering advanced healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and elevate the standard of care across the UAE.