UAE key investment hub for Tealium AI strategy: CEO

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Jeff Lunsford, Chief Executive Officer of Tealium, affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting institutions in the UAE and the Middle East through an advanced platform that collects behavioural data and transforms it into personalised, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven experiences to enhance operational efficiency and keep pace with rapid digital transformation.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Tealium’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Lunsford announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at providing customer data management solutions within a framework that ensures data sovereignty in the UAE and full compliance with local privacy and data protection regulations.

He explained that Tealium’s platform enables data streaming to all major AI platforms such as AWS Bedrock, allowing for intelligent insights that translate into customised and high-quality customer experiences. He emphasised that the availability of accurate and reliable data forms the foundation for achieving effective outcomes in AI projects, which Tealium seeks to provide to its partners across the region.

Lunsford praised the vision and strategies of Gulf governments in adopting AI technologies, noting that the region ranks among the most active and investment-driven globally in this field.

He also expressed the company’s ambition to contribute to the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which is expected to increase trade volumes to around US$2 trillion.

Lunsford reaffirmed Tealium’s commitment to expanding its investments in the UAE and strengthening its local workforce to help institutions build robust data infrastructures, accelerating the success of AI applications in line with the highest standards of privacy and transparency.