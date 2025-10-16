Al Dhafra Dates Festival and Auction to begin tomorrow

AL DHAFRA, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the fourth edition of the Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction will commence tomorrow, Friday, in Zayed City, Al Dhafra.

The event runs until 26th October, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in strategic partnership with the Serh Group, and supported by several government and private entities.

The festival features 21 competitions with a total of 173 prizes worth more than AED5.559 million. The events include date mazayna competitions, as well as contests for honey, cooking, date packaging, painting, and photography.

The Kingdom of Morocco is the Guest of Honour at this year’s edition, reflecting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries in key sectors, particularly agriculture. The Moroccan Date Village will showcase Moroccan dates to visitors and serve as a direct sales outlet for those wishing to purchase premium Moroccan dates.

A daily date auction will also take place, where Emirati dates will be displayed and bid upon by visitors and buyers interested in acquiring high-quality local produce.

Additionally, the festival will feature a Honey Village designed to support local producers, factory owners, and beekeepers, with the aim of stimulating domestic honey production. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the varieties and characteristics of Emirati honey.

The festival’s schedule includes a wide range of cultural, entertainment, and educational activities, along with traditional art performances, exhibitions of photographs and artworks, and heritage crafts. It will also host lectures and workshops for different age groups, alongside retail outlets offering dates, date-based products, and agricultural tools.

Several government and private institutions will participate with interactive and awareness programmes for farmers and visitors, showcasing their services and innovations in the agricultural field.