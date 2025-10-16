UiPath launches 'Automation Cloud' in UAE to enhance growing adoption of agentic AI

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and UiPath, a global leader in agentic automation, today announced the expansion of its global footprint with the launch of Automation Cloud integrated into Microsoft Azure.

Located in the UAE, it will enable private and public sector organisations to strategically position their infrastructure, applications, and data, while complying with local data residency regulations as they scale up Agentic AI adoption.

The United Arab Emirates has become one of the most active markets for AI and automation adoption worldwide, driven by its ambitious National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a global AI leader.

As a cloud-first company, UiPath is committed to supporting local customers in accelerating their adoption of Agentic AI and automation at scale with UiPath Automation Cloud™, enhancing accessibility and service speed.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, stated that the United Arab Emirates adopts a forward-looking vision that recognises innovation as the cornerstone of progress and comprehensive digital transformation. It is the driving force behind the nation’s continued global leadership in advanced technologies and the industries of the future.

Al Olama added that the UAE government continues to advance the development of an integrated and secure digital ecosystem that contributes to building a knowledge- and AI-based economy, enhanced by global partnerships. This approach enhances the country’s future readiness and reinforces its position as a global hub for advanced technologies.

Ashraf El Zarka, UiPath Regional Vice President and Managing Director MEA & Pakistan, stated, “With ambitious nation-wide adoption goals, visionary organisations pioneering AI innovation, and a tech savvy and AI optimistic workforce, the UAE is poised to lead the pack when it comes to turning the promise of Agentic AI into tangible ROI. Our latest investment into the local data infrastructure shows that we are deeply involved with the digital transformation journeys of our customers, many of whom are leaders in AI adoption.”

UiPath Automation Cloud is a cloud-based enterprise SaaS solution that enables the management of all automation workflows, AI agents, robots, process orchestration, and integration of data sources in a centralised location. It enables the deployment, operation, and scaling of an automation environment within seconds, supporting the entire journey from concept to production in just a few days. This allows organisations to scale from simple automation tasks to extensive agent-based automation projects within weeks.

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, commented, “The UAE is advancing rapidly in artificial intelligence, with agentic AI redefining business operations. Launching the Automation Cloud in the UAE reflects our commitment to secure, scalable AI solutions that support innovation and trust. By integrating Microsoft Azure and UiPath’s automation platform, we help organisations boost agility, compliance, and data security, supporting the UAE’s goal to be a global AI leader and preparing its workforce for an AI-driven future."

UiPath Automation Cloud combines the flexibility and scalability of the UiPath Platform for agentic AI and orchestration with the high security standards of Microsoft Azure data centers. This enables customers to unlock the benefits of robust data security alongside agility and low latency, while meeting data residency and compliance requirements.

In addition, the innovative UiPath Test Cloud empowers application testing teams with enterprise-ready, production-grade, resilient end-to-end automation where human expertise meets AI brilliance, creating a synergy that propels testing, including performance testing, into a new dimension of efficiency and effectiveness.