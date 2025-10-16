Experts discuss neurotechnology at Annual Meetings of Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Strategies to ensure technology develops safely in a way that enables humans to flourish were the main topic of discussion as experts convened in a session titled ‘Neurotechnology: Striking the Right Balance’ at the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, held from 14-16 October in Dubai.

The discussion centred on implantable neurotechnology and consumer neurotechnology. Innovations in engineering, material science, and AI are facilitating miniaturisation and data transfer, creating unprecedented opportunities in brain health.

Thomas Oxley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Synchron, discussed the technology that can be implanted in the brain through a blood vessel and then adjacent to the motor cortex. “This is a brain computer interface technology, and now we are about to embark on our third clinical trial in the US and Australia,” he informed the audience. The technology is designed to help patients whose brains remain active but whose bodies fail, such as those with motor neuron disease. Technologies like brain-computer interfaces can translate neural signals into actions, enabling control of devices such as Apple systems without physical movement.

Oxley went on to note that while nearly 70% of people express concerns about technological advancements, the same individuals also report excitement about them, highlighting an intriguing paradox in public perception.

For her part, Nita Farahany, Robinson O. Everett Professor of Law and Philosophy, Director, Duke Science and Society, discussed consumer neurotechnology, revealing that there is a keen interest in wearable devices such as EEG-enabled headphones and wristbands, tracking brain activity for focus, attention, and interaction with AR/VR systems.

“68.4% of neurotechnology experts are concerned about future advancements. Plus, the general trust in technology and artificial intelligence companies is declining, instead of increasing.” Farahany added.

Furthermore, the panel highlighted the importance of building trust through transparency, user controls, and clear privacy policies, noting that while risks exist, neurotechnology has transformative potential for human health, autonomy, and wellbeing, provided innovation is balanced with ethical safeguards, regulatory oversight, and public trust.