Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood explores cooperation with Osaka University

OSAKA, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood discussed ways to enhance cooperation with Osaka University in Japan, particularly in areas related to motherhood and childhood development programmes.

The discussions took place during the visit of Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to the university’s campus in Osaka, where she was briefed on a range of academic programmes, research initiatives, and community projects hosted by the university.

Osaka University is one of Japan’s and Asia’s most prestigious higher education institutions and is globally ranked among leading universities. It is home to distinguished scientists and researchers, including Nobel laureates.

Al Falasi participated in a roundtable meeting attended by members of the university’s faculty, where she learned about the efforts of the university’s United Graduate School of Child Development (UGSCD). Established in 2012, the programme focuses on studying children’s mental and psychological health and overall development and is implemented by Osaka University in collaboration with several Japanese universities.

The discussions also highlighted the university’s focus on employing artificial intelligence in initiatives related to the programme. The university presented an innovative AI-powered application designed for children of different age groups to monitor their daily habits, track their sleep patterns, and build an integrated database aimed at enhancing their skills and supporting their development throughout various educational stages.