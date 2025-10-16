Ajman Department of Tourism Development unveils cutting-edge digital projects at GITEX Global 2025

AJMAN, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) unveiled a suite of innovative digital projects and services during GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Participating under the Ajman Government pavilion, ADTD highlighted its efforts to accelerate smart transformation and strengthen the emirate’s tourism ecosystem through advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The initiatives include interactive tools for generating images, videos, and 3D models, along with systems for evaluating ideas and maintaining a comprehensive digital registry to track future initiatives. The Department also launched a secure digital platform for the Tourism Innovator Award, enabling the public to submit ideas that promote creativity and innovation in tourism.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, said the Department is committed to developing advanced digital services powered by AI and machine learning to enhance visitor experience and operational efficiency, aligning with Ajman Vision 2030.

Among the major announcements was Ajman’s new tourism website, an AI-powered platform featuring a smart tourism assistant, landmark recognition service, trip planning tools, and analytics dashboards for event design. It also introduces an inclusive-tourism feature for People of Determination, providing accessible information on hotels, restaurants, transportation, and events through interactive maps.

The Department also presented its “Tourism Visions of the Future by AI” platform, which engages the public in shaping the future of Ajman’s tourism sector using AI-driven image, video, and 3D modelling tools. All submitted ideas will be archived digitally for analysis and integration into the emirate’s tourism strategy.

Through these innovations, ADTD reaffirmed its commitment to building a smart, inclusive, and sustainable tourism sector that enhances visitor experience and supports Ajman’s position as an emerging global destination.