DoH enhances customer experience with comprehensive health insurance services on TAMM

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, announced a set of new health insurance service features via the TAMM platform.

This initiative represents a major step in simplifying and streamlining health providing community members with a seamless and effortless digital healthcare experience.

At the centre of this enhancement is the new “Insurance Details” widget, which provides residents with a consolidated view of their active and expired health insurance policies, upcoming renewals and any payments due.

Through this widget, users can directly access the Health Insurance Wallet, an integrated digital space that allows them to view the health insurance status of family members and dependants, renew coverage and make payments and add new members. Together, these features create a unified and user-friendly journey that makes managing health insurance simpler, faster and more transparent.

The enhancements were developed in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), TAMM and other strategic partners, including Daman (The National Insurance Company). Together, these entities have enabled the integration of real-time data to provide community members with reliable visibility of their health insurance coverage and renewal status.

Bayna Saif Al Awani, Director General of Healthcare Payers and Finance Affairs at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Our goal is to make every step of the customer journey seamless, accessible and centred around the needs of the community. Through introducing these enhancements on the TAMM platform, we are offering our residents a comprehensive view of their health insurance information, empowering them to stay informed. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services to all community members in the emirate and ensuring the continuity of insurance coverage that enables them to access the healthcare services whenever they need them, in accordance with international standards and best practice.”

As part of the service enhancements, Daman, in collaboration with DoH, has successfully transferred all services related to the Basic Health Insurance Plan for Individuals to the TAMM platform. The Health Insurance Wallet also enables members to view their Certificate of Compliance (COC) and manage coverage for those under their responsibility, ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare services.

With all individual health insurance services now available through TAMM, including subscriptions, renewals and modifications, this initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s vision to deliver people-centred and integrated digital government services. These enhancements reflect DoH’s ongoing efforts to deliver seamless and effortless customer experiences across all touchpoints.