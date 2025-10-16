Rabdan Academy, UAE Cybersecurity Council sign MoU to boost cyber resilience, secure digital space

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council and Rabdan Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the nation’s cyber resilience and strengthen the security of its digital space.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13-17 October.

Under a shared vision to address a broad array of growing cross-border threats, the partnership will leverage ICT solutions to establish a secure information society. As such, the agreement seeks to consolidate efforts and integrate capabilities, including prevention, deterrence, and response to cyber challenges, ensuring the security of critical infrastructure and bolstering trust in digital services across the UAE.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to ensure proactive detection of risks, prompt management, and limited impact. The two organisations will focus on sharing information on cyber risks, threats, and incidents; coordinating joint responses; exchanging indicators of compromise; and monitoring the spread of malware. This is complemented by the exchange of technical expertise and promising technical solutions in information security.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of Cybersecurity for UAE government, said, "This cooperation reflects a shared vision to address the growing security and cyber challenges and to enhance the exchange of expertise. It underscores the importance of unifying efforts and integrating capabilities across prevention, deterrence, and response, in a way that strengthens the security of critical infrastructure and reinforces trust in digital services. Such collaboration contributes to the early detection of risks, accelerates their containment, and mitigates their impact—supporting the digital transformation journey and reinforcing the national cybersecurity framework. He added: "The Memorandum of Understanding with Rabdan Academy highlights ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration across sectors and between government entities and the private sector, recognising the crucial role of such partnerships in developing effective response mechanisms that elevate cyber readiness and foster a secure and sustainable digital environment".

James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said, "We are firmly committed to strengthening national capabilities and expertise in cybersecurity. We are also working towards an advanced system for learning, training, and applied research that contributes to protecting our digital space and safeguarding the country's digital transformation”.

“Our partnership with the Cybersecurity Council will expand our specialised, quality programmes, build professional partnerships with leading entities, and create training and employment opportunities for outstanding individuals. We will also activate cyber simulations and systematic knowledge exchange, ensuring higher resilience, faster response, and long-term empowerment of Emirati talent" he added.

The collaboration is aimed at building the capacity of national teams, strengthening coordinated institution-level response, and equipping Emirati professionals with specialised technical skills.

The two parties will further work on designing and implementing education and training programmes, conducting cross-sector cyber exercises and simulations, organising technical workshops, conferences, educational visits, and specialised courses. Missions will be dispatched to enable teams and experts from both sides to work together and exchange knowledge systematically and rapidly.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on scientific research and consulting studies in cyber and national security. New integrated pathways will be available for human capital development, including field training opportunities with the Cybersecurity Council’s partners, along with facilitating professional networking for outstanding graduates in related disciplines. Furthermore, experts from the Cybersecurity Council will provide direct mentorship to support students in mapping out their future career paths.

The MoU is part of the Cybersecurity Council's strategy to create a safe and resilient cyber environment that helps organisations, institutions, and individuals grow and thrive. This strategy’s ultimate goal is to improve the quality of digital life and create a secure digital community in the UAE.

This collaboration further enhances Rabdan Academy's role in preparing and qualifying talent, establishing an integrated education and training system that keeps pace with rapid developments and supports the nation's cybersecurity requirements. This is achieved through joint future initiatives, applied research outputs, and continuous updating programmes for specialised technical skills and knowledge.

The MoU reflects the UAE's cybersecurity approach to building robust digital resilience. This is underpinned by aligning institutional policies and practices with evolving challenges, creating joint action plans that promote the exchange of technical data and KPIs, developing innovative information security solutions, and expanding cross-sector training and awareness initiatives, enhancing the UAE's competitiveness and leadership.