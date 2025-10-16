RTA opens Arab Document Day Exhibition tomorrow

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to open the Arab Document Day Exhibition tomorrow, 17th October, at its headquarters, with the participation of several government and private entities, most notably Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department of Dubai Municipality, and Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage.

Fatima Al Mandoos, Director of Administrative Services at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, stated, “The exhibition is organised as part of RTA’s commitment to marking this annual occasion to raise awareness of the importance of documents and archives in safeguarding identity, preserving historical and intellectual memory, and strengthening values of national belonging and pride in Arab heritage. It also reflects Dubai’s dedication to supporting initiatives that preserve heritage and ensure the sustainability of knowledge. Arab Document Day is a yearly opportunity to showcase national efforts to preserve documents and manuscripts as a cultural and human treasure, and to highlight the importance of archives in protecting intangible heritage.”

She added, “The exhibition includes a diverse programme of cultural and interactive activities, comprising an Arabic calligraphy corner showcasing the art’s aesthetic value, a manuscript-binding workshop to familiarise visitors with preservation techniques, and a platform for distributing historical and general books free of charge, to promote knowledge and cultural exchange.”

Visitors to the exhibition will also be granted complimentary membership of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center library, enabling employees to access heritage and scientific resources.

Additionally, the programme features a competition for the most beautiful Arabic calligraphy to inspire creative talent and encourage artistic expression, alongside raffles and prizes for participating employees in recognition of their engagement with the event.