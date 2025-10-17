FANR showcases cutting-edge digital innovations at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) showcased its latest digital transformation and smart system initiatives during its participation in GITEX Global 2025, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to safety, innovation and sustainability.

FANR presented a range of advanced systems and technologies developed to strengthen nuclear and radiation safety in the UAE. Among these is the Intelligent Operational Nuclear Safety System (IONS), which leverages artificial intelligence to monitor environmental and weather conditions around the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and predict potential climate impacts.

The Gamma Monitoring Network provides real-time radiation level monitoring across the UAE and acts as an early warning system in the event of radiological incidents.

FANR also featured the Environment Lab Information System (ELI), a comprehensive digital platform that streamlines environmental analysis and laboratory workflows, as well as the interactive Virtual Reality training module designed for emergency preparedness, inspection, and awareness scenarios, supporting the UAE’s goal to enhance emergency response capabilities.

It also showcased its Digital Services Portal, which facilitates the issuance, renewal and amendment of licences for entities handling radioactive materials and sources, as well as import and export permits and device calibration services through its Secondary Standards Dosimetry Laboratory.

Additionally, the authority also highlighted the role of Emirates Nuclear and Radiological Academy (ENRA) in advancing the “We the UAE 2031” vision through e-learning initiatives and capacity-building programmes for professionals in the nuclear and radiation sectors.