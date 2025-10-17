Khalifa University co-hosts international symposium in Germany

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that its Research and Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D) will co-host the international symposium “2D Materials in Action: Energy Technologies” on 20th–21st October 2025 in Dresden, Germany, in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics (MPI) and the Technical University of Dresden (TUD).

The two-day, invitation-only event aims to bring together scientists, industry leaders, start-ups, and policymakers from around the world, including the UAE, Europe, and Asia, to explore the latest research, discuss commercialisation pathways, and examine opportunities for real-world applications in next-generation batteries, solar cells, hydrogen storage, and lightweight composites for mobility.

The symposium will also feature interactive sessions designed to explore breakthroughs in 2D materials research and applications, forge collaborations across academia, industry, and start-ups, strategise implementation for real-world energy challenges, and contribute to sustainability, advancing affordable and clean energy solutions.

"The symposium comes at a time when global energy demand is rising and the need for affordable, clean, and sustainable solutions is urgent. With their unique properties, 2D materials can enhance energy storage, conversion, transport, and hydrogen technologies, supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal on Affordable and Clean Energy,” said Prof. Hassan Arafat, RIC2D’s Senior Director.

Prof. Xinliang Feng, Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics & Technical University of Dresden, said that this symposium represents an exceptional opportunity to bring together leading minds from academia, industry, and start-ups to accelerate the transition of 2D materials from laboratory research to practical energy and mobility technologies.

“By combining scientific excellence with industrial perspectives, we aim to identify pathways for scalable production, integration into real-world systems, and sustainable energy solutions. Collaboration between institutions like Khalifa University, the Max Planck Institute, and TU Dresden underscores the global nature of scientific progress and our shared commitment to innovation that benefits society,” he added.

Speakers from Khalifa University, including Professor Lourdes Vega, Director, Research and Innovation Centre on CO₂ and Hydrogen (RICH), and Dr. Ammar Nayfeh, Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, will highlight the university’s contributions to hydrogen technologies, sustainable energy systems, and advanced material applications.