Traditional Shawaheef Championship kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club said that the UAE Traditional Shawaheef Championship will kick off on Saturday under the supervision of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and sponsored by MAG Holding.

The Sharjah round marks a continuation of the championship’s competitive season, following the success of the previous round in Fujairah, where the boat “Hayyaf” claimed victory after intense competition.

Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, General Manager of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, said the event represents a key stage in the national efforts to preserve the country’s maritime heritage and enrich the sports scene with traditional elements.

He added that the championship exemplifies the harmony between heritage and modern sport, noting that it continues to evolve through rounds hosted across various Emirates. The event also provides an opportunity for youth to gain experience, explore traditional marine sports, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for both heritage and modern marine competitions.