Abu Dhabi Department of Energy unveils visual identity of 'AD.WE' digital platform

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in partnership with Presight, unveiled the brand identity and phased roadmap for its pioneering AI platform, AD.WE, during GITEX Global 2025. The Department also showcased five innovative AI applications for resource management, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in energy and water innovation.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdullah Hamid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the DoE; Mansour Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of Presight; and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

The AD.WE platform is a centrepiece showcase at GITEX Global, prominently displayed via a live and interactive dashboard at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.

AD.WE is a world-first, AI-powered energy and water management platform which helps to optimise every drop and every watt. It unites billions of live and historical grid records inside a secure, UAE-hosted cloud, giving operators a single, trusted view of everything that flows through Abu Dhabi’s networks.

Real-time AI identifies energy efficiency opportunities early, enabling up to 30 percent water and 20 percent energy savings, and over AED100 million in financial savings. The platform also helps reduce outages and bring sustainability targets within everyday reach.

Powered entirely by sustainable, carbon-free electricity, AD.WE will expand integration beyond electricity and water, laying the groundwork for district cooling and petroleum products. Once fully rolled out, the platform is projected to save 160 million m³ of water annually, the equivalent of more than 64,000 Olympic swimming pools, and 1.9 TWh of electricity per year, enough to power over 37,000 homes by 2035.

As the capital of energy and water innovation, Abu Dhabi continues to shape the future of sustainable utilities through pioneering initiatives like AD.WE. The platform demonstrates the Emirate’s global leadership in harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced technology to enhance environmental sustainability and achieve the right energy mix that balances renewables, efficiency and resilience.

At GITEX, the DoE is showcasing early use cases such as farm irrigation optimisation, intelligent leak detection, consumption intelligence, and network planning. These applications showed how AI can cut water and electricity use by up to 10 percent, ease grid stress, speed up leak response, and enable more efficient long-term planning.

Also revealed at GITEX was the platform’s three-phase development journey, underscoring AD.WE’s scalability and long-term vision for the utilities sector.

The roadmap includes: Phase One (2025): Capability verification to establish and validate core functions of the platform; Phase Two (2025–26): Full rollout, expanding integration beyond electricity and water to include district cooling and petroleum products, and Phase Three (by GITEX 2026): Advanced AI integration, enabling agentic AI and next generation use cases to drive further efficiency and innovation.

Dr. Al Jarwan said, “From its leading position in the energy and water sector, and through the AD.WE platform, Abu Dhabi, is delivering a first-of-its-kind solution that advances sustainability, energy efficiency, and digital transformation. Powered by AI and 100 percent carbon-free electricity, AD.WE strengthens energy and water resilience and supports Abu Dhabi’s strategic framework for utilities, charting a clear course toward a secure and sustainable future.”

Pramotedham stated, “It’s fair to say that AD.WE is one of the must-see demonstrations during GITEX Global 2025, a testament to Abu Dhabi’s leadership in digital innovation and the visionary leadership of the DoE. We’re excited to see how this platform will continue to evolve and deliver impact across energy, water, and beyond.”

A key milestone revealed during GITEX was the activation of the AI Lab as a Service function of AD.WE, which enables advanced projects such as solar and demand forecasting, anomaly detection, irrigation optimisation, simulation intelligence, and a cross-cutting conversational agent.

These initiatives reinforce AD.WE’s role in driving AI-powered innovation and sustainability across Abu Dhabi’s utilities ecosystem, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Energy & Water Efficiency Strategy 2030.