Dubai Rental Disputes Centre, Tableegh to reinforce digital judicial services

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) has signed a partnership agreement with Tableegh Legal Notification Services LLC during GITEX Global 2025, to advance technological integration, enhance the digital infrastructure of legal services, boost operational efficiency, and deliver a seamless experience for all stakeholders.

The agreement was signed on behalf of both entities by Mohammed Hamad Al Mahri, Director of the Central Support Department at the RDC, and Humaid Obaid Humaid Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Tableegh.

Under the agreement, both parties will establish an electronic linkage between RDC’s judicial system and Tableegh’s digital platform. This integration will enable the secure and precise exchange of case-related materials and judicial documents authorised by a judge, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and reliability.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, President of the RDC, said the partnership contributes to accelerating legal procedures, safeguarding rights, and upholding justice. "Through this agreement, we aim to simplify the user journey and provide access to services with utmost transparency, accuracy, and speed.”

Al Mansoori stated, “The collaboration reaffirms our pledge to contributing effectively to Dubai’s digital justice ecosystem by delivering secure, ground-breaking, and efficient solutions that streamline the process of document delivery and ensure the accuracy and timeliness of legal notifications.”