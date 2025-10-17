UAE President awards Ambassador of Pakistan First-Class Order of Zayed II

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, the First-Class Order of Zayed II, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations during his tenure as ambassador to the country.

Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, presented the medal to Tirmizi during his reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Marar affirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan across all fields and advancing prospects of cooperation to achieve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples. He also commended the ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation during his tenure in the UAE, and expressed his wishes of further success for the ambassador.

For his part, Tirmizi expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the growing ties between the two countries across all levels, and the UAE’s development and accomplishments that reflect the leadership's vision and keenness to elevate the country's position within the international community.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all government entities in the UAE for their cooperation, which positively contributed to the success of his mission, aiming to strengthen relations between both countries.