ADAFSA wins six prestigious international awards in 2025

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has been awarded six prestigious international accolades during 2025, reaffirming its pioneering role in advancing the agricultural sector and strengthening the food security ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

At the globally renowned Stevie Awards, held in the United States, ADAFSA received two distinguished honours. The first was the Bronze Award for New Product of the Year – AI, in recognition of its Food and Fodder Import Diversification Platform, which demonstrates excellence in harnessing advanced technologies to enhance the sustainability of food supply chains.

The second was the Silver Award for Digital Transformation Leader of the Year, presented to Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of Data and Artificial Intelligence at ADAFSA, for her pioneering leadership in digital transformation and the development of the Authority’s institutional data strategies.

The authority has also won four awards at the annual World Business Outlook Awards in Singapore: Most Sustainable Agriculture and Food World Developer, Best Community Service Initiative Programme, Top Food Inspection and Monitoring Programme, and Best Digital Transformation in Agriculture and Food Security for the Smart Agricultural Inspection System.

“These awards represent international recognition of ADAFSA’s continuous efforts to develop innovative and sustainable solutions. They reaffirm our firm commitment to strengthening the food security system and achieving institutional excellence across all levels," said Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA.

She noted that this achievement reflects ADAFSA’s forward-looking vision of building an integrated agricultural and food sector founded on digital transformation and innovation.

Al Muhairi emphasised that the authority adopts a flexible institutional approach that keeps pace with global developments and enhances Abu Dhabi’s readiness to address food security challenges.