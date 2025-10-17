Early Childhood Literacy Conference 2025 wraps up in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Early Childhood Literacy Conference has concluded, successfully convening over 650 educators and 48 distinguished speakers.

As the first conference of its kind in the Arab world, the three-day event was dedicated to advancing Arabic literacy in children by exploring practical, evidence-based strategies from leading institutions in the region and beyond.

Organised by Kalimat Group in partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development, and sponsored by National Paints LLC, the conference attracted 1,200 registrants from across the UAE, and featured 26 hands-on workshops and 16 panel discussions.

Sessions covered key topics such as achieving bilingual balance, the impact of Arabic on cognitive development, and the innovative use of technology, storytelling, and visual learning in literacy instruction.

The sessions provided educators with actionable solutions designed to modernise teaching methods and develop curricula informed by global best practices, marking a significant step forward for early childhood education in the region.

Ahmed Al Ali, General Manager of Kalimat Group, described the conference as a strategic platform that reinforces the organisation’s long-term commitment to Arabic literacy in early childhood. He emphasised that teaching Arabic at this stage is not only educational but also fundamental to shaping cultural identity and a sense of belonging.

Across 16 panel sessions, the conference addressed 12 core themes central to Arabic literacy in early childhood. The programming provided a comprehensive overview, covering topics from policy-level national initiatives in the UAE and GCC to practical classroom approaches for bilingual balance and engaging teaching strategies.

A significant focus was on the foundational impacts of literacy, including its connection to cognitive and physical development. Sessions also bridged tradition and innovation, exploring the enduring value of Arabic folktales and children's literature alongside modern influences like AI and international educational frameworks.

Complementing the panel discussions were 26 practical workshops organised around nine key themes. The sessions offered training in core classroom activities, including sensory play, music, art, and Montessori methods, as well as in critical foundational skills like phonics, writing, and immersive storytelling.

A significant portion of the workshops was dedicated to forward-thinking and inclusive education, covering strategies for teaching children with disabilities, leveraging AI for Arabic learning, and applying the theory of multiple intelligences to support diverse learners. The overarching goal was to equip educators with techniques for making Arabic literacy both engaging and relevant to real-life experiences.

Complementing the conference sessions was the “Border Crossings” art exhibition, a research project grounded in the Reggio Emilia philosophy. It showcased how children navigate learning by engaging with both natural environments and digital media.

The conference was supported by key strategic partners, including the National Academy for Childhood Development, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Sharjah Education Academy, the Higher Education and Scientific Research Council, and Reggio Children.