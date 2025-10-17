Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 'We Read for Children' initiative

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched the "We Read for Children" initiative, which is part of Kalima Reading Club.

The initiative aims to promote Arabic language among children and youth, encourage them to make reading a daily habit and provide them with an innovative reading experience inspired by the objectives of the "Year of Community".

The event takes place every Saturday at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi and will continue through mid-November.

Children will enjoy interactive reading sessions led by a selected group of specialists in children's literature, blending education with entertainment. The sessions will feature a curated selection of Arabic-language stories from ALC’s “Kalima Translation Project”, and "Esdarat" initiative, accompanied by vibrant accompanying activities.

Through this initiative, ALC aims to instill a love of reading in children, connecting them to the world of knowledge and developing their linguistic and expressive skills.