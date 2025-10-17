23rd International Quran Recitation Competition held in Moscow

MOSCOW, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 23rd International Quran Recitation Competition was held at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, organised with the blessing of Ravil Gainutdin, Chairman of the Spiritual Board of Muslims and the Council of Muftis of Russia, according to Viory.

Participants from 30 countries showcased their mastery of expressive Quran recitation, adhering to the precise rules of Tajweed, the traditional art of correct pronunciation and intonation in Quranic reading.

According to Mufti Rushan Abbyasov, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, many contestants were winners of national Quran recitation competitions.

“The Moscow International Quran Recitation Competition is held in the ‘Tilyava’ category, which involves skilled and melodious recitation of the Holy Quran. Many participants are Hafiz — experts in the Quran — and the focus is on beautiful chanting in full compliance with the rules of Tajweed. These are true masters of their craft, as many have already triumphed in their national contests,” Abbyasov said.

Hafiz Tamim Al-Kindi from the United Arab Emirates said that the competition this year was particularly strong.

“God willing, we will be the best representatives of our country in this competition. It’s really tough — the participants are very talented. We ask Almighty Allah for success in all our endeavors,” he said.

Ali Al-Otaibi from Saudi Arabia also praised the high level of Russian contestants.

“The participants performed exceptionally well, reading very precisely — especially the Russian contestants, who truly impressed me. I believe the competition will be fierce and of a very high standard,” Al-Otaibi noted.

According to the Council of Muftis of Russia, the event brought together participants from 30 countries. The competition will conclude on Saturday with an awards ceremony at the Cosmos Hotel Concert Hall in Moscow, followed by a spiritual theatrical performance titled “Feat of Faith.”