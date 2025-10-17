Human protection key to tackling cyber threats: Proofpoint

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emile Abou Saleh , Vice President of Northern Europe, Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa at Proofpoint, said that safeguarding the human element is fundamental to combating cyber threats in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

In statements made during GITEX Global 2025, Abou Saleh explained that Proofpoint focuses on protecting people — the intersection point between individuals, data and communication tools — by preventing advanced cyberattacks, reducing data leak risks, and strengthening user awareness through continuous training and intelligent automation.

He noted that as workplaces increasingly rely on AI, cybersecurity must evolve to safeguard people, intelligent systems and the data they handle.

He added that the cybersecurity landscape in the UAE and the wider region is rapidly evolving. With the acceleration of digital transformation, attackers have become more innovative in their methods, with traditional threats such as phishing and email fraud still prevalent but now more targeted and precise due to AI.

Abou Saleh highlighted that the world is entering a new phase of work environments where individuals depend on agentic AI systems capable of making decisions and executing tasks autonomously. While this evolution unlocks vast potential for productivity and innovation, it also introduces new challenges related to data governance and protection, as such systems could be influenced by malicious inputs or inadvertently share sensitive information.

He emphasised that while advanced technologies can intercept cyberattacks, it is ultimately people who determine their outcomes, since every email opened, file shared, or response sent can become an entry point for attackers.