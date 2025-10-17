Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches updated version of Financial Literacy Programme

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with its commitment to strengthening financial literacy among citizens benefiting from the housing loan programme, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has launched the updated version of its Financial Literacy Programme.

The enhanced programme offers topics about the customer journey, helping families design and build homes that best meet their needs while ensuring quality and sustainability.

The Financial Literacy Programme places strong emphasis on enhancing the ability of beneficiaries to select qualified contractors and consultants, while introducing them to the initiatives and services available to support them throughout every stage of the construction process.

Participation in the programme is mandatory for all citizens benefiting from ADHA’s housing loan program and is delivered through awareness sessions available on the Iskan Abu Dhabi app, with the content also accessible through the Authority’s official website.

The programme consists of six sessions with a total duration of 40 minutes. It introduces the role and services of ADHA, addresses frequently asked questions, and guides beneficiaries through the process of applying for different types of housing loans and managing their relationship with the bank. It also outlines the key stages of home construction - from submitting the application, selecting consultants and contractors, and approving designs, to the final handover and maintenance period.

In addition, the programme includes a detailed explanation of the “Teyaseer” initiative, its accompanying services, and key recommendations to ensure execution quality.