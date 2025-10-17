ITC signs cooperation agreement on issuing wireless device permits for marine vessels in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Abu Dhabi Maritime to streamline and accelerate the process of issuing permits for wireless devices used on marine vessels in Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration forms part of joint efforts to enhance the efficiency of government services, simplify procedures for vessel owners, and enable the maritime sector to keep pace with digital transformation while strengthening its competitiveness regionally and globally.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives of the participating entities. The agreement was signed by Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, and Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of ITC, and Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Abu Dhabi Maritime CEO and AD Ports Group Chief Sustainability Officer; on behalf of Abu Dhabi Maritime—reflecting the parties’ commitment to institutional integration and unified efforts to develop mechanisms for issuing wireless device permits for marine vessels.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Maritime, in coordination with the ITC, will handle the issuance and renewal of permits for wireless devices and link them to the navigational licenses granted to marine vessels, acting on behalf of the TDRA.

The agreement sets out the complementary roles and responsibilities of the three parties to ensure that the cooperation framework is implemented efficiently and transparently. ITC is tasked with coordinating efforts among the parties and monitoring performance by reviewing and assessing reports and sharing outputs with partners, supporting the agreement’s objectives and strengthening institutional integration among the relevant entities.

The TDRA will be responsible for technical oversight and for training Abu Dhabi Maritime personnel on the procedures for handling and issuing wireless device permit applications. It will also provide the necessary technical support and supply data and statistics on licensed marine vessels in Abu Dhabi, while retaining responsibility for managing spectrum frequencies and the technical specifications of devices licensed for use on marine vessels.

Abu Dhabi Maritime will provide TDRA with regularly updated data on marine vessels and the wireless devices installed on them and will collect and remit fees due to TDRA in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks. Thus, ensuring seamless operations and enhancing the efficiency of maritime licensing services in the Emirate.

The agreement also reflects the parties’ commitment to continually developing the Emirate’s maritime infrastructure and boosting its operational efficiency, consolidating Abu Dhabi’s status as an advanced maritime capital that supports the sustainability and prosperity of the sector.

This agreement represents a strategic step towards enhancing maritime safety and security and building a smart, sustainable navigational environment in Abu Dhabi’s waters. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for comprehensive digital transformation by adopting innovative technological solutions that facilitate government services and simplify procedures for customers, while supporting the Emirate’s efforts to advance the sector’s digital infrastructure and enhance its operational performance.