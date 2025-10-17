Digital Dubai hosts 'Suppliers Connect' on sidelines of GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai hosted its annual Suppliers Connect during GITEX Global 2025 under the theme ‘Digitalising Life in Dubai and Future Foresight,’ bringing together representatives from major local and international companies.

The initiative reflects Digital Dubai’s ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation with the private sector through an integrated procurement ecosystem built on strategic partnerships across three supplier categories — strategic, vital and operational — aimed at promoting innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, honoured a group of distinguished partners in recognition of their contributions to the emirate’s digital transformation journey, alongside senior officials Meshal Al Hammadi and Mohammed Al Shaqsi.

Al Janahi said the Suppliers Connect event embodies Digital Dubai’s vision of uniting the public and private sectors to build a sustainable digital future. “In Dubai, we consider suppliers as genuine partners who share our passion for innovation and our conviction that digital transformation goes beyond technology. Every partnership we form brings us closer to realising Dubai’s vision as a city powered by data and artificial intelligence, where smart algorithms and human intelligence work together to shape tomorrow,” he said.

He added that the Authority’s vision is built on the concept of ‘City as a Service,’ ensuring a connected city where every service is unified, seamless, and personalised. This, he said, can only be achieved through strong collaboration across all sectors, positioning Dubai as a global testbed for innovative solutions that enhance quality of life.

The event also highlighted the evolution of Digital Dubai’s digital procurement ecosystem, which covers all stages of the procurement cycle — from registration and qualification to contract management and performance evaluation. The model promotes transparency, innovation, and long-term partnerships beyond traditional frameworks.

Key discussions during the session addressed enhancing contract transparency, efficiency, and joint innovation platforms, as well as aligning government and private sector strategies to explore new opportunities in Dubai’s digital economy.

Outstanding suppliers honoured at the event included Dubai World Trade Centre, Gartner Gulf, e& Group, du, Microsoft Gulf, Oracle, PwC Middle East, Alpha Data, WSO2, Amplitude, Tecom Investments, and Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions.

The event reaffirmed Digital Dubai’s commitment to empowering suppliers and partners as essential contributors to the emirate’s digital transformation journey and to building a sustainable, inclusive ecosystem that enhances well-being and improves life in Dubai.