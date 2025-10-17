Third Dhafra Camel Racing Festival to feature 100 races

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Camel Racing Federation announced the organisation of the third Dhafra Camel Racing Festival, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The Federation stated in a press release today that the festival will be held from 23rd to 26th October at the Camel Racing Track in Zayed City, Al Dhafra Region.

The event highlights the importance of preserving the nation’s cultural heritage, inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and supported by the wise leadership.

The festival will feature 100 races across the categories of Haqayiq, Lagayya, and Ezaa, including 24 symbols — eight for each category — with valuable cash and in-kind prizes awarded to the winners. A large turnout is expected from both local and international participants, following the success of the previous two editions.