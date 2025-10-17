Skyro UAE, Fasset sign MoU to enhance digital financial services across GCC

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Skyro UAE, a digital financial technology group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fasset, a leading global fintech platform at GITEX Global 2025, to promote innovation in cross-border financial services across the GCC region.

The MoU was signed by Arsen Liametov, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Skyro, and Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset, with the rest of Skyro’s senior leadership including Roberto Mancone, CEO of Skyro GCC and Stanislav Drozdik, Group CFO of Skyro, in attendance.

Under the terms of the partnership, Skyro UAE and Fasset will work together to develop and promote innovative retail international transfer solutions powered by stablecoins. These solutions will enable faster, more secure and cost-efficient cross-border remittances.

Both parties will also actively engage with regulators across the region to ensure maximum compliance and foster responsible innovation within the growing digital finance ecosystem.

In addition, the strategic partnership will explore avenues to develop and distribute tokenised assets by combining Skyro’s expertise in financial accessibility and lending platforms, along with Fasset’s blockchain and digital asset capabilities. This collaborative effort reflects their commitment to reshape cross-border payments while supporting the region’s ongoing efforts to ensure digital transformation and financial inclusion.

Roberto Mancone, CEO of Skyro GCC, said, “We are grateful for our partnership with Fasset, as it marks an important step in strengthening our group’s fintech capabilities across the GCC. This partnership will allow us to explore new digital financial structures that align with our mission to make financial services more accessible to customers globally.”

Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset, said, “Partnering with Skyro UAE enables us to further our shared goal of building inclusive and innovative financial ecosystems. Together, we aim to redefine how value moves across borders – using blockchain and tokenization to deliver secure, fast and efficient financial services to people in the region.”

According to a recent study, the GCC region’s ICT market, which encompasses blockchain and digital payment infrastructure, is estimated to be worth US$141.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$222.37 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49 per cent.

Key contributors to this growth are smart city initiatives, 5G deployment, and regulatory support for fintech innovations such as tokenised assets and digital remittances, which are laying the foundation for a more connected, tech-enabled financial future across the GCC region.