ADCMC signs MoU with MBZUAI to advance cooperation

DUBAI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in technological innovation and artificial intelligence (AI).

This was concluded during its participation in GITEX Global 2025, taking place in Dubai until 17th October.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Response and Recovery Sector on behalf of ADCMC, while MBZUAI was represented by Professor Sami Haddadin, Vice President of Research at MBZUAI.

The agreement aims to align efforts in advancing artificial intelligence and its applications, support smart transformation initiatives, and enhance institutional preparedness in line with international best practices.

The MoU focuses on several strategic pillars, including the provision of specialised studies and research in artificial intelligence to support the development of innovative technical solutions; the exploration of projects, research ideas, and practical applications; and the provision of specialised academic consultations in artificial intelligence to strengthen the crisis management ecosystem and enhance data-driven decision-making. It also includes measures to improve the capabilities of national talent through advanced training programmes in artificial intelligence and the utilisation of the latest technologies, as well as cooperation in developing AI systems to monitor and analyse cyber threats.

Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Response and Recovery Sector at ADCMC, affirmed that the signing of the MoU aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to foster innovation and adopt the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. He noted that the partnership with MBZUAI is a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

He said, “The Memorandum of Understanding is a strategic step towards leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence to drive innovation and enhance the efficiency of the emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem. It provides a unique platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise, while opening new horizons for research projects and practical applications that will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s crisis preparedness and contribute to establishing a world-leading model.”

He added, “A key objective of this partnership is to empower national talent by equipping them with the necessary technical and technological skills required, and by offering exceptional training opportunities in collaboration with leading experts and academics.”

Professor Sami Haddadin, Vice President of Research at MBZUAI, said, “This MoU reflects our shared commitment to turning AI into a practical force for societal resilience. By nurturing national talent through advanced training programs and cooperation to develop AI systems, we are equipping the UAE with the latest AI capabilities, and cultivating a reflexive, data-driven ecosystem that can anticipate, respond, and adapt to cyber threats.”

The MoU includes provisions for knowledge exchange and community engagement, through the organisation of joint events and conferences to highlight the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. It also outlines opportunities for university students at the Centre to receive training, which will help prepare them for the job market.

The agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to strengthen cooperation between the government and academic sectors, ensuring the adoption of sustainable, innovation-driven solutions and reinforcing the emirate’s leading role in crisis management.