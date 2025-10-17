Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 stages labs, leaps, live theatre

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority at Expo Centre Sharjah from 5th to 16th November under the theme ‘Between You and the Book’, will present a range of interactive performances that blend entertainment with education.

Among the highlights are the family play "Hide and Seek" and the "360° Science Lab" show, alongside a variety of artistic activities that add cultural and creative elements to the visitor experience.

SIBF 2025 will stage the family play ‘Hide and Seek’, a futuristic adventure set inside a high-tech dream factory. The audience will follow three girls as they explore a world full of surprises and advanced inventions. The story delivers a clear message that dreams do not come true by chance. They take grit, teamwork, honesty and accountability. The cast includes Aljoud Al Baanoun, Aljouri Al Baanoun and Wadha Al Ayoub.

Adding an interactive edge to the programme, chemistry presenter Abdullah Annan will bring science to life in the 360° Science Lab, turning the stage into a hands-on laboratory. The show features live experiments and visual effects that break down scientific ideas into an exciting, accessible experience designed to spark curiosity and keep audiences of all ages engaged from start to finish. Tickets for the science lab show can be booked via https://sharjah.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/101518/science-360-show.

Bringing sport and spectacle together, the Dunk Masters, an internationally acclaimed team, will deliver a high-energy basketball show packed with athletic skill, acrobatics and costume performance. With two world championship titles and a Guinness World Record, they bring together precision, power and visual flair in one of the most dynamic shows of its kind.

Taking a more abstract approach, Echoes of the Hands, the all-female troupe Black Widow performs a choreographed dance that merges perfect timing with optical illusion. The stage becomes a moving canvas as their arms unfold like petals, creating the impression of one body moving with dozens of synchronised limbs.

Injecting pace and rhythm, the Ping-Pong Bang troupe will present a rhythmic show that blends table tennis with movement and light. Using paddles and balls in synchronised choreography, they create sharp visual sequences in what is described as the first show of its kind. The group rose to fame with a Golden Buzzer on Italia’s Got Talent in 2023 and went on to wow audiences on Britain’s Got Talent in 2025 with a bold, inventive performance.

Blending choreography with high-tech visuals, the Dancing Lights show delivers a futuristic visual performance by four dancers in LED-lit costumes. Their movements sync with the music, triggering shifting patterns of light that turn the stage into a moving lightscape. The result is a tightly choreographed display where technology and art merge through rhythm and colour.

